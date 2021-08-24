Coyote warning issued by Orlando residents

A coyote warning has been posted in Downtown Orlando.

One woman posted on Facebook that a coyote attacked and killed one of the neighborhood cats earlier this week. It happened on North Shine Avenue near Mount Vernon Street.

Residents say coyotes are becoming a common problem there with some people even putting up signs to warn others to protect their pets.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says coyotes can be found in all 67 Florida counties. FWC advises keeping cats inside and walking your dog from dawn and dusk.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.