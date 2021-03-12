Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sites open in Brevard, Volusia

article

The Florida Department of Health on Friday issued an update on the progress of the state's vaccination efforts, as well as its weekly COVID-19 update.

The State of Florida is in its thirteenth week of vaccine distribution and is continuing to increase vaccine access statewide. Additional vaccination sites were announced in Brevard and Volusia counties.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Crane Lakes Golf & Country Club: This site, at 1850 Crane Lakes Blvd. in Port Orange, will provide 3,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines to seniors age 65 and older over the next three days. The site hours of operation, are as follows:

Saturday, March 13th – 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM

Sunday, March 14th – 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Monday, March 15th - 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM

BREVARD COUNTY

Advertisement

Concordia Lutheran Church: This new site, at 300 Barefoot Blvd. in Sebastia, will provide 1,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccines per day over the next three days to seniors age 65-and-older. The sites hours of operation are as follows: