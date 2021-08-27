COVID-19 testing resumes this weekend for Orange County students, parents and staff

article

Beginning this weekend, the free after-school COVID-19 testing hosted by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, which is in partnership with Orange County Public Schools (OCPS), is open for OCPS students, parents and staff only.

Testing will be recurring at the same school, at the same time, each day of the week, one school per day based on the following schedule.



· Monday - Catalina Elementary 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. (OCPS students, parents, staff)

2448 29th Street, Orlando, FL 32805

· Tuesday- Avalon Elementary 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. (OCPS students, parents, staff)

13500 Tanja King Blvd., Orlando, FL 32828

· Wednesday – Lakeville Elementary 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. (OCPS students, parents, staff)

2015 Lakeville Road, Apopka, FL 32703

· Thursday – Winegard Elementary 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. (OCPS students, parents, staff)

7055 Winegard Road, Orlando, FL 32809

· Friday – WestPointe Elementary 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. (OCPS students, parents, staff)

7525 Westpointe Blvd., Orlando, FL 32835

· Saturday – Union Park Elementary 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (OCPS students, parents, staff)

1600 N. Dean Road, Orlando, FL 32825

· Sunday – Rosemont Elementary 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (OCPS students, parents, staff)

4650 Point Look Out Road, Orlando, FL 32808

