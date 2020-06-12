COVID-19 survivors warning others to take virus seriously, as Florida sees spike in cases

As Florida sees a spike in cases, COVID-19 survivors are asking people to take the virus seriously and follow guidelines.

Florida hit its daily record high with 1,902 new cases and 29 more deaths Friday. COVID-19 survivors are now asking people to continue to follow guidelines.

"No one wants to wear a mask, no one wants to wear gloves, and no one wants to stand six feet apart. but it’s not for you," said Lauren Rathel.

The entire Rathel family got COVID-19 in April, all are well now. Lauren's father was hospitalized before getting a life-saving plasma treatment. Now they're warning others to continue to take precautions.

"You could be a carrier," Lauren said. "Maybe you don’t have symptoms, but you could be a carrier and there could be somebody older right next to you and it carries on to them and they die and now their family is in devastation because of you."

Florida has seen a spike in coronavirus cases just one week into phase two of reopening. Gov. Ron DeSantis says that's in part to increased testing in younger people and adults.

"I think you have businesses that are really working to get their employees tested," Gov. DeSantis said. "These are people who by in large do not have any symptoms. So they’re being told as a precautionary measure to test."

Advertisement

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings saying Thursday that more than half of the new cases in Orange County are of people from 20-40 years old. With a weekend ahead of more demonstrations and people going out to restaurants are bars, Mayor Demings is asking the community to do their part.

"Our residents should be wearing masks when they are out in public when they’re engaging with other human beings," Mayor Demings said.

The Rathel's are blessed their father survived and everyone is OK, but now they're reminding people to think of others.

"It’s hard on someone’s family when your father or grandmother is dying in the hospital because of this virus especially when people are still walking outside and going everywhere like normal," Lauren said. "There’s still a world pandemic going on."