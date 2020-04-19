COVID-19 pop-up testing begins Tuesday in Seminole County at select locations
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Beginning Tuesday, Seminole County, in partnership with True Health and Florida Department of Health-Seminole, is offering drive-up or walk-up testing throughout the community.
REQUIREMENTS: Must bring government-issued I.D., patients do not have to exhibit symptoms
COST: Free of charge; patients with insurance should bring insurance cards
APPOINTMENTS: No appointments necessary
HOURS: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
DATES/LOCATIONS:
•Tuesday, April 21- East Altamonte, Apostolic Church-Jesus Christ, 444 Ford Drive, Altamonte Springs
•Wednesday, April 22- Midway Community Center, 2251 Jitway Avenue, Sanford
•Thursday, April 23- Goldsboro, Westside Community Center, 919 South Persimmon Avenue, Sanford
•Friday, April 24- Lincoln Heights, Journeys Academy, 1722 West Airport Boulevard, Sanford
•Monday, April 27- Bookertown Community Center, 4631 Gilbert Street, Sanford
•Tuesday, April 28- Georgetown, Historic Sanford Stadium, 1201 Mellonville Avenue, Sanford
•Wednesday, April 29- Jamestown, location to be announced, Oviedo
Officials say testing is only for COVID-19.
Antibody testing is not available at pop-up community test sites.
For more information, visit PrepareSeminole.org.