COVID-19 pop-up testing begins Tuesday in Seminole County at select locations

Beginning Tuesday, Seminole County, in partnership with True Health and Florida Department of Health-Seminole, is offering drive-up or walk-up testing throughout the community.

REQUIREMENTS: Must bring government-issued I.D., patients do not have to exhibit symptoms

COST: Free of charge; patients with insurance should bring insurance cards

APPOINTMENTS: No appointments necessary

HOURS: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

DATES/LOCATIONS:

•Tuesday, April 21- East Altamonte, Apostolic Church-Jesus Christ, 444 Ford Drive, Altamonte Springs

•Wednesday, April 22- Midway Community Center, 2251 Jitway Avenue, Sanford

•Thursday, April 23- Goldsboro, Westside Community Center, 919 South Persimmon Avenue, Sanford

•Friday, April 24- Lincoln Heights, Journeys Academy, 1722 West Airport Boulevard, Sanford

•Monday, April 27- Bookertown Community Center, 4631 Gilbert Street, Sanford

•Tuesday, April 28- Georgetown, Historic Sanford Stadium, 1201 Mellonville Avenue, Sanford

•Wednesday, April 29- Jamestown, location to be announced, Oviedo

Officials say testing is only for COVID-19.

Antibody testing is not available at pop-up community test sites.

For more information, visit PrepareSeminole.org.