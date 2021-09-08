U.S. Rep. Darren Soto tests positive for COVID-19

article

Florida Congressman Darren Soto announced on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The U.S. Representative for Florida's 9th district tweeted the results to his followers.

"I recently tested positive for #COVID19, and am grateful to only have mild symptoms, which I credit to the vaccine."

Soto says he is currently self-isolating and working remotely.

Advertisement

"I encourage everyone to #GetVaccinated to save lives!"