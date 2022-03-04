Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations down 28-percent

article

The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 dropped about 28 percent during the past week, as a surge in cases from the omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to subside.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data Friday showing that 2,418 hospital inpatients had COVID-19, down from 3,358 a week earlier.

Also, the data showed that 367 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 562 a week earlier.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surged in late December and early January as the highly contagious omicron variant spread across the state. But cases and hospitalizations have steadily decreased in February and early March.

