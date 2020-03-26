COVID-19 case confirmed in Collier County long-term care facility

article

A resident of a long-term care facility in Collier County has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to data released Thursday by the state.

That brought to 41 the number of people infected with the virus in nursing homes or assisted-living facilities. It also increased to eight the number of counties where the virus has been found in long-term care facilities.

Citing patient privacy concerns, state regulators won’t release the names of the facilities or the number of facilities that have residents who are positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration also will not say how many of the 41 residents who have tested positive have died, although he confirmed three deaths at a Broward County assisted-living facility after they were reported by the local media.

Counties with long-term care COVID-19 cases are: Broward, Baker, Bradford, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Duval and Orange. Broward County facilities had 16 cases, followed by Duval with 15. As of Thursday morning, Florida had 2,355 COVID-19 cases across 46 counties. Twenty-eight residents had died.