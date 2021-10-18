Court hearing scheduled for man accused of killing wife, children in Celebration

A man accused of killing his wife and three children at their Celebration home is due in court for a hearing on Monday.

Anthony Todt, 44, is facing four murder charges for the killings of his wife, 42-year-old Megan Todt, and their three kids: Alek, 13; Tyler, 11; and Zoe, 4.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said that Anthony was arrested on January 2020 in Celebration. They said that he confessed to the killings of his family and the family dog. They believe the deaths happened towards the end of December 2019.

While authorities said that Todt confessed to the killings, he later plead not guilty to the charges. His trial is set to begin on November 1st.

