5 Colombian nationals arrested in alleged burglaries, deputies say

Two Central Florida sheriff's offices took down five Colombian nationals accused of committing residential burglaries.

The backstory:

In February, Orange County Sheriff's deputies began working with partners at Osceola County Sheriff's Office. The goal was to find and arrest a group of Colombian nationals accused of committing burglaries.

According to investigators, it's believed that this group is responsible for several crimes in Osceola and Orange counties, and dozens more across the nation.

How did they catch them?

What they're saying:

Deputies say taking down this group required extensive investigation, meaning the agencies had a heightened level of surveillance and teamwork.

They used K-9 and aerial assets to track, and ultimately, arrest five members of the group.

On Feb. 21, just before 9 p.m., three of the suspects began casing homes and businesses in the south end of Orange County, according to investigators.

Deputies said they watched as three of the suspects drove into an apartment complex near Universal Boulevard and Sand Lake Road. The suspects kicked the door of the apartment and proceeded to burglarize the residence, deputies said.

After following that group, detectives arrested them at an apartment complex near Vineland and Conroy roads.

The remaining suspects were caught by Osceola County detectives.

What were they charged with?

All five members were charged with the following:

Criminal Mischief

Grand Theft Third Degree

Burglary of a Dwelling

What's next:

It was discovered that two of the suspects had ICE deportation warrants, detectives said, so Orange County Sheriff's Office will be working with ICE to determine whether state immigration charges are warranted.

This is an ongoing investigation.

