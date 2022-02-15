Country music star Trace Adkins to sing national anthem at Daytona 500

article

Country music icon Trace Adkins will perform the national anthem prior to the start of the 64th annual Daytona 500 on Sunday.

"Adkins will give his rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner in front of a packed house for the DAYTONA 500, which is a complete sellout," officials announced on Tuesday.

"In his 25-year career in Country music, Adkins has sold over 11 MILLION albums, charted more than 20 singles, earned numerous awards, multiple GRAMMY nominations, and garnered over TWO BILLION streams," NASCAR officials said in a press release. "A Grand Ole Opry member for nearly two decades, the Louisiana native is known for dynamic baritone and fiery, always-memorable live performances, and has expanded his Country career to include film and TV acting."

Adkins will also star in FOX’s new drama series, MONARCH, expected to premiere in the fall.

This year’s Daytona 500 will have even more star power when former NFL star and current FOX Sports analyst Charles Woodson serves as grand marshal for the 64th running of the iconic race.

Woodson will give the "Drivers, Start Your Engines" command for the Great American Race at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb. 20 on FOX at Daytona International Speedway, the season-opener for the NASCAR Cup Series.

Watch FOX 35 on Sunday as Good Day Orlando is LIVE from the Daytona International Speedway with pre-race coverage before drivers hit the track.