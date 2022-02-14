64th annual Daytona 500 is sold out

article

The stands will be packed this Sunday at the 64th annual Daytona 500.

Racing officials announced on Monday that the event is completely sold out.

"What an incredible way to begin Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth by announcing that we have completely sold out of the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening DAYTONA 500," said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. "Our sport is as captivating as ever and we are riding some great momentum from the 2021 season, and the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. We are so thankful to the fans who have reserved their place in what will be yet another history-making event at The World Center of Racing."

The track holds around 101,500 seats.

This year’s Daytona 500 will have even more star power when former NFL star and current FOX Sports analyst Charles Woodson serves as grand marshal for the 64th running of the iconic race.

The Great American Race gets underway on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Watch FOX 35 on Sunday as Good Day Orlando is LIVE from the Daytona International Speedway with pre-race coverage before drivers hit the track.