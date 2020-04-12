Coronavirus testing site in Melbourne plans to complete 800 tests on Monday

On Monday, a coronavirus testing site in Melbourne plans to conduct more than 800 tests.

Since the OMNI Healthcare site opened last Tuesday, officials said that they have tested more than 3,000 people.

First responders, health care workers, people in the high-risk category, and anyone who has been exposed to the virus can be tested at this site. However, you must get a recommendation from a health care profressional ahead of time.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News