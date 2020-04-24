Coronavirus impacting clinical trials for other diseases

Expand / Collapse search

While healthcare workers have been hard at work fighting the coronavirus, other procedures and clinical trials have been put on hold.

MAITLAND, Fla. - The coronavirus has put a lot of things on hold, including clinical trials for other diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

"All I want you to do is complete the pattern for me, okay?"

Clincloud in Maitland has been a one-stop shop for clinical trials focused on gastro and brain-related diseases, like Alzheimer's. ut since the pandemic swept through, things have changed drastically.

"Sixty-percent of our clinical trials have been put on pause or been halted," said Clincloud owner and founder Jessica Branning.

As the number of clinical trials for COVID-19 treatments has soared, trials for other conditions have either pulled patients or stopped altogether as doctors and patients try to keep their distance.