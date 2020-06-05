Coronavirus cases spike in Florida

With cases spiking in the Sunshine State, officials are warning that the coronavirus is still active in Central Florida.

“We still have to be on our guard. This is not a virus you want to get, obviously,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. “Forty-four people in our community, alone, have died from this virus.”

The Florida Department of Health said that on Thursday, more than 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 popped up in the state.

That makes more than 5,700 positive lab results over the previous 72 hours.

“That has a lot to do with people... are more out and about,” said Orlando physician Dr. Jason Littleton.

Littleton said Phase 2 of the state's reopening was also leading to more cases being discovered.

“There are more tests being done, too,” he said, “because there are some that are mandating their employees get tested before they go back.”

Orange County’s Health Director Dr. Raul Pino said that with the virus still active across the region, it’s best to follow the CDC’s advice.

“Observe the social distancing, masking, washing your hands,” Pino said. “That protects people who are most at risk for poor outcomes.”