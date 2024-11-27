Orlando weather: Cool start to Wednesday leads to a warm and sunny day across Central Florida

Today

Central Florida will wake up to cool temperatures and patchy dense fog Wednesday morning, with lows dipping into the 50s.

Residents heading out early are advised to bundle up, but the chill won’t last long.

By this afternoon, highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s and low 80s under sunny skies, making sunglasses a must-have accessory.

Thanksgiving Warm-Up

For those celebrating Thanksgiving, the region will enjoy warm and dry weather.

Highs are forecast to soar into the low 80s, with plenty of sunshine to complement the holiday festivities.

Cold Front on the Horizon

Big weather changes are expected as a cold front moves through early Friday.

A few scattered showers may accompany the front, with temperatures peaking in the mid-70s.

The weekend will usher in cooler weather, with highs only reaching the 60s under clear, sunny skies.

Stay tuned for updates as the holiday weekend approaches.