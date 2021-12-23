Cool start leads to comfortable, sunny weather ahead of Christmas

After a chilly start, temperatures will climb to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Expect full sunshine and clear blue skies. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s and mid-50s.

High pressure will move east across the Gulf of Mexico and Florida peninsula, becoming stationary over the Bahamas by next week. This will prevent any rain or cold fronts from pushing into Central Florida.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

Temperatures will be cool on Christmas morning, in the low-50s, but afternoon highs will warm to the mid-70s across Central Florida.

MORE NEWS: Surfing Santa will ride the waves at Cocoa Beach

By next week, expect low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the unseasonably warm weather sticking around for New Year's Eve!

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates.