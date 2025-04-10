Convicted killer mistakenly released from Georgia prison; victim’s mother in Florida fears for safety

The Brief Convicted killer Kathan Guzman was mistakenly released from a Georgia prison due to a paperwork error. He has ties to Central Florida, where the victim’s mother says she fears for her safety. Authorities warned not to approach Guzman and to contact law enforcement if seen.



A convicted killer became a free man, after jailers in Georgia mistakenly released him. The victim's family, which has ties to Central Florida, is distressed and fearful.

‘He is quick-tempered, and he will kill'

What we know:

Kathan Guzman, a convicted killer serving a life sentence for strangling his girlfriend, was mistakenly released from a Georgia prison.

According to corrections officials, the release occurred due to a paperwork error. Guzman has known ties to Central Florida, where the victim’s mother currently resides. Law enforcement has issued a warning urging the public not to approach Guzman if spotted, but to contact authorities immediately.

Kathan Guzman, convicted of felony murder, was mistakenly released from prison.

The victim’s family, which has ties to Central Florida, is now stunned and frightened as authorities try to track Guzman down.

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed the specifics of the paperwork error that led to Guzman’s release or how long he had been free before the mistake was discovered. It remains unclear where Guzman may be headed or whether he has made contact with anyone since his release. Authorities have also not confirmed whether internal disciplinary action is being taken against staff involved in the error.

The backstory:

Kathan Guzman was arrested in August 2022. He was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and necrophilia.

Police in Clayton County, Georgia accused Guzman of strangling 19-year-old Delila Grayson, his ex-girlfriend. Grayson was found dead in a bathtub at a Webb Road home.

Guzman was convicted in October last year of felony murder and sentenced to life.

According to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office, Guzman was accidentally released from the Clayton County Jail on March 27.

Big picture view:

The mistaken release has raised serious concerns about breakdowns within the corrections system, not to mention the trauma that the victim's family continues to face.

What they're saying:

"He appears to be the guy next door. He appears to be smaller and calm, but he has a quick temper. He is an MMA fighter," said Christina Grayson, Delila’s mother, describing Guzman. "He does rage. He is quick-tempered, and he will kill."

Grayson said she was promised by authorities in Georgia that Guzman would never get out of jail.

"They looked me in my face, and they promised me that he would never get out. I had nothing to worry about. And he's out free."

District Attorney Tasha Mosley told FOX 5 Atlanta by phone: "We hope the sheriff's office catches him soon," adding, "We are sad and upset about this incident."

The Clayton County District Attorney's Office issued a formal statement on Thursday:

"My office prosecuted Kathan Guzman for the murder of Ms. Delia Grayson. On October 25, 2024 the trial jury returned a guilty verdict on the felony murder charge. On the same day, the trial judge sentenced Guzman to life with the possibility of parole.

"Around noon, on April 8, 2025, the Victim Assistance Unit of my office was notified by the Georgia Office of Victim Services that they were unable to locate Guzman in the Georgia penal system. My office checked the Clayton County Jail system where it appeared that Guzman had been released. My Victim Assistance Program Manager immediately alerted the Sheriff and me. Once the erroneous release was confirmed by the Sherriff’s Office, we contacted the victim’s mother and have remained in communication with her.

"While the management and transport of inmates is outside the scope of the District Attorney’s Office, we have been advised that every available resource is searching for Guzman. It is my sincere hope that Guzman is quickly re-apprehended and serves every day of his life sentence.

"Any questions related to the release or search for Kathan Guzman should be directed to the Clayton County Sherriff’s Office.

