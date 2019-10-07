Convicted child sex offender who bonded out is taken back into custody

article

A convicted child sex offender who was let on bond while his appeal was reviewed is now back in custody, as the court has reversed their decision.

61-year-old Mark Fugler of Ormond Beach, a former Embry Riddle Professor, was previously sentenced to 15 years in prison for multiple sex crimes on a minor. However, he was let out on a $200,000 bond after being convicted, as a judge granted his release while the offender appealed the case.

The Volusia County Judicial Court announced on Monday that they have reversed this decision and that Fugler is back into custody.

“Our hearts are with the Victim and her family this morning in celebrating the reversal of Mark Fugler’s supersedeas bond. Justice is now a reality," State Attorney R.J. Larizza said. "I’m proud of the tenacious and substantive work put forward by our attorneys in this case. We hope this brings a measure of peace to the family.”

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, who previously demanded that the judge rescend the order to release Fugler and apologize to the victim's family, posted about the news on Monday. He said that he wants to "publicly thank Judge Hutcheson for reconsidering his decision and taking a fair look at the facts of this case. We all owe a huge thank you to Assistant State Attorney Ashley Terwilliger, who made the clear and convincing argument in court last week that led to this ruling."

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.