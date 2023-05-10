Convicted Brevard sex offender arrested for voting in 2020 election: FDLE

article

A convicted Melbourne sex offender was arrested in connection to voting fraud, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Wednesday.

Louis Palmieri, 77, was arrested for false affirmation in connection with an election and voting by an unqualified elector, both third-degree felonies.

Palmieri allegedly voted in the November 2020 election after he signed paperwork claiming he was eligible to vote. He is on Florida’s Sex Offender Registry following a 2003 lewd and lascivious conviction on a child under 16 from St. Lucie County.

He was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Brevard County Jail.