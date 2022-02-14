Controlled burn sending heavy smoke into Orlando's tourist district

article

If you detect a haze in the air this Valentine's Day or the smell of smoke, do not be alarmed!

There is a controlled burn underway in northern Lake County that is sending smoke into Orlando's tourist district. It is reducing visibility as winds are carrying the smoke south at about 10 mph.

"So whatever is burned takes about three to four hours to waft down into the Disney area from near Lake Kathryn," said FOX 35 Meteorologist Brooks Garner. "Smoke will likely dissipate after sunset."

