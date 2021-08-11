Congresswoman Murphy working to stop more damage to Little Wekiva

Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy had seen pictures taken over the last two years of sudden changes in the Wekiva River. This week, it was her first time seeing it in person, and she was shocked by what she saw.

"Oh my gosh!" the congresswoman said with her eyes wide open. "In 2018, we had a full-blown river going over there. And this was from a year ago. I'll show you the progression," Jeanette Schreiber said to the congresswoman.

In the area where the two women were standing, the Little Wekiva River should be around five feet deep, flowing with clean spring water.

In February when Schreiber first invited FOX 35 News out to her property, the outline of where the river used to flow could easily be seen, but it looked like a barren nature trail. It’s now covered with invasive plant species.

"This is heartbreaking to see, must be heartbreaking for you to see on a day-to-day basis," said Murphy, D-Winter Park.

She is fighting to get $700,000 in federal money to restore what once was. That money would add to state and local funding to get the Little Wekiva back to its former beauty.

"The strategy is to find out what happened, address the current issue and then provide protection for future," Congresswoman Murphy said.

Schreiber and her neighbors believe the silt used to build up the I-4 Ultimate Project is to blame for the destruction to the Little Wekiva.

"Since there were seven constructions sites right here. One of the major ones less than 500 feet from the river, multiple pathways under the street that go into the river," Schreiber said.

Back in February, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) told FOX 35 News they are not aware of that.

"The department continues routine coordination with local and state agencies to ensure the environment around all FDOT facilities, and active work zones are protected and maintained, including along the I-4 Ultimate corridor," a spokesperson for FDOT told FOX 35 News.

The cause of the changes and source of the silt is officially under investigation.

