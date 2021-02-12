Portions of the Little Wekiva River are dry, buried in silt and debris

Jeanette Schreiber stands in the middle of the Little Wekiva River where it runs along her property line, yet there’s not a drop of water on her.

"This area right here was all sometimes like 5 feet deep, anywhere from 3.5 to 5 feet deep," Schreiber said.

There should be spring water flowing along the back of her property, but right now it’s bone dry.

"Probably about two years ago, sand started coming in a lot more than usual," Schreiber said.

She and her neighbors tell FOX 35 News they believe the destruction of their little slice of nature is caused by one thing.

"I suspect that the primary source is the I-4 construction. Because it correlates so exactly in timing and proximity," Schreiber said.

She believes the silt used to build up the highway is seeping into the Little Wekiva.

"There’s actually seven different construction sites in this area between 434 and Markham Woods Road here and they all tie together and drain into the river, basically through the wetlands," Schreiber said.

Florida Senator Jason Brodeur filed legislation to investigate the cause, saying "The quickly accumulating sediment appeared after construction began on a portion of I-4 less than 400 feet from the Little Wekiva."

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) says they are aware of the senator’s bill but don’t know the connection between the bill and the I-4 Ultimate Project.

FDOT says they follow strict procedures along their work sites.

"The department continues routine coordination with local and state agencies to ensure the environment around all FDOT facilities, and active work zones are protected and maintained, including along the I-4 Ultimate corridor."

The Seminole County Public Works Watershed Management Division is looking into what’s causing the Little Wekiva to disappear as well.

"That is a concern. You know, we want to get in there, we want to remove it so that we can return it back to more historic elevations and flows," said Kim Ornberg, with the county public works watershed management division.

Schreiber and her neighbors say something needs to be done immediately.

"It is getting worse by the day and we have houses along here that are at risk of flooding," Schreiber said.