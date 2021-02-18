COVID-19 vaccine shipment to Central Florida further delayed due to weather

article

If you’re over 65 and still looking to get your first COVID-19 vaccine due to all those snowstorms, it’s unclear when you’ll have the opportunity to sign up for a vaccine again.

Publix announced Thursday that they’re canceling Friday morning’s appointment portal because of the all the snow storms. They still do not have first vaccines available.

Winn-Dixie says their appointment scheduling is on hold too, and no word yet from Walmart.

The Florida Department of Health in Brevard County is not offering vaccines Friday. They anticipate to start offering shots by appointment on Tuesday. Volusia County canceled their vaccine events for Thursday and Friday.

The second doses scheduled for Thursday in Brevard County are now pushed back to Tuesday, Feb. 23, while the second doses scheduled in Volusia County for Friday have been pushed back to Saturday, Feb. 27. A county spokesperson tells FOX 35 News that everyone affected should be receiving an email with what they need to know from Eventbrite.

Volusia County also says they are in the process of revising next week’s schedule, to ensure vaccine allocations for both this week and next week are distributed by week’s end. Those total more than 10,000 vaccines total -- approximately 3,700 first doses and 6,500 second doses.

Seminole, Orange, and Osceola counties say they haven’t been affected by weather related vaccine shipments.