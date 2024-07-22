Competitive Florida siblings drive each other to win gold at AAU Karate Nationals

Siblings Jennifer and Zaine Jeffres are super competitive at home and during their karate practices in Winter Garden. Their rivalry has paid off significantly.

Earlier this month, they achieved a rare feat at the AAU Karate Nationals in Miami.

Sometimes, a person's biggest competition is their sibling. That's the case for the sister-brother duo of Jennifer and Zaine.

"They either get hyper-competitive and try to outperform each other. When it comes to sparring, that's when it can become a bit of a problem. Sometimes they want to hit each other a little harder than necessary," said their karate instructor, Gian Paul-Rivera.

Their intense practice sessions have pushed them to success in competitions. Earlier this month, both siblings brought gold medals at the AAU Karate Nationals—Jennifer in the 10-year-old division and Zaine in the 8-year-old group. It was also their first time competing at this event.

"It was actually happiness for me when I was winning," Jennifer Jeffres said.

Although the Jeffres siblings have only been participating in karate for a little over a year, they have fully committed to their training, attending the gym six days a week. The practice helps them release some aggression.

"I don't actually like to go against her because I don't want her to beat me," Zaine Jeffres explained.

Stoneybrook Karate in Winter Garden trains many champions, and their instructors say the Jeffres siblings are well on their way to having successful karate careers if they keep pushing each other.

The new season begins in January, and both Jennifer and Zaine will be looking to bring home more trophies and medals.