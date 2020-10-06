Company will pay you $1,000 to binge-watch horror films on Halloween

article

If you plan on staying in this Halloween and watching scary movies, you might as well get paid for it, right?

CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com are offering to pay one lucky person $1,000 to binge-watch horror movies for 24 hours on Halloween!

That's right: you can score big bucks for holding your very own all-night horror movie fest!

You choose which movies to watch for 24 hours straight and live-tweet the marathon.

To qualify for this Halloween dream job, you must be a U.S. citizen over the age of 18 and be a big horror movie fan.

"You should prefer cult films to blockbusters and probably read Rue Morgue and BloodyDisgusting.com to learn about upcoming fright films," the website states. "Also, 24 hours is only 1,440 minutes, and most movies are only 90–120 minutes. That’s only 12–16 movies. So real-deal horror dorks, who fantasize daily about curating a horror film marathon, will need time to pare down their lineups."

Here's what you'll get: $1,000, a $50 Starbucks gift card (to help you stay up all night), and Halloween candy!

To apply, go HERE.