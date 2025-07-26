Community hosts fundraiser after Florida mother of 3 dies in I-95 car crash

The Brief A community in Rockledge came together Saturday to raise funds for the family of Olivia Maggs, who died in a car crash on Interstate 95. The event highlighted the impact Maggs had as a pediatric nurse and the community's support for her surviving family. Organizers aimed to raise at least $10,000 from the fundraiser at Long Doggers restaurant.



A community in Rockledge came together Saturday to raise funds for the family of Olivia Maggs, who died in a car crash on Interstate 95.

Maggs was the mother of three children who were also injured in the crash.

Mother killed, her 3 kids injured, in I-95 crash

The backstory:

Maggs died in a car crash in May on I-95 in Brevard County when a pickup truck lost control due to a tire blowout and collided with her minivan. The collision sent both vehicles off the road and into a guardrail.

Maggs' three children — an 8-month-old daughter and two sons, ages 3 and 4 — survived the crash, thanks to other drivers who stopped to help. The baby girl was flown to a hospital with a broken femur and brain bleed.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The truck driver and his 20-year-old passenger – both from Babylon, New York – were not hurt and remained on scene following the collision.

‘My heart just breaks’

What they're saying:

Maggs' family described her as a kind and loving person, a devoted wife and mother, and a caring pediatric nurse whose absence has left a deep emptiness in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved her.

"She was just an amazing and kind, gentle friend, sister, sister-in-law," Gabby Wright, Olivia's sister-in-law, said. "So, we all miss her tremendously."

(Credit: Family of Olivia Maggs)

"All the people around us just really helped out with, you know, everything donating, you know," Joseph Raiter, Long Doggers manager, said. "It was great to see the community really come together."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"My heart just breaks for the family and for the kids and the husband," supporter Haley Bourlier said. "It's just really hard to wrap your mind around when something like that happens."

By the numbers:

So far, the community has helped to raise more than $200,000 for the Maggs family.

Organizers hoped to raise at least $10,000 from the recent fundraiser event. The event included raffles, games, face painting and food trucks.

What's next:

Continued community support and fundraising efforts are expected to help the Maggs family navigate their loss and future challenges.

What you can do:

Those who wish to help can visit the family's fundraiser here.