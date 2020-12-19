Community gifts beloved 'Taco Bell Joe' with big tip for the holidays

The Central Florida community has raised over $6,000 to give to a 70-year-old beloved fast food employee, known as 'Taco Bell Joe.'

Joe DeCicco works at the Taco Bell off Ridgewood in South Daytona and has been there for about 20 years. He even has Facebook and Twitter pages dedicated to him.

A food blogger started a contest for people's favorite service worker -- and Joe won overwhelmingly!

The goal was to give him $50 as a holiday bonus, but the community blew that out of the water, raising over $6,000.

When presented with the check, Joe broke into tears and could hardly speak because he was so touched by the gift.

Customers say Joe brightens everyone's day and he's been serving them with a smile for years.

