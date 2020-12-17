Florida man wins early Christmas gift of $5 million on scratch-off from Publix

article

Talk about a holiday treat!

A 68-year-old Florida man is ending 2020 as a multi-millionaire after winning $5 million on a scratch-off ticket.

Raymond Cineus, of Fort Lauderdale, won the top prize on the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game. He purchased the ticket from the Publix at 9300 Commercial Boulevard in Sunrise.

Cineus chose to take the one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,915,000. The retailer will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The $5,000,000 CASHWORD ticket cost him $20.

