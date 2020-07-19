Comic-Con 2020 goes virtual

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con was canceled due to coronavirus-related restrictions around large gatherings. Organizers said they would hold a free, virtual festival instead.

The annual confab was scheduled to take place from July 23 through July 26 in and around the San Diego Convention Center. California Governor Gavin Newsom earlier in the year said that he was not optimistic about a return of “mass gatherings” for things such as sports events, concerts, and fairs in 2020.

RELATED: Coronavirus cancellations: These major events, concerts called off amid COVID-19 outbreak

Comic-Con attracts over 135,000 people — often elaborately costumed — to the Gaslamp District every year for the comic book convention which last year celebrated its 50th anniversary. Social distancing would be difficult to manage at the convention which is infamous for its long lines and crowded rooms. It is not uncommon for thousands of people to gather in a single room for a panel discussion, and the exhibit hall is usually jam-packed with people perusing the merchandise.

Individuals who purchased badges for 2020 were given the option of either getting a refund or transferring their badge to the 2021 convention. Those who made hotel reservations were also given refunds.