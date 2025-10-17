Come Out With Pride this Saturday in downtown Orlando

The Brief Come Out With Pride returns to downtown Orlando this Saturday, pushing forward despite political tensions. The removal of a rainbow crosswalk near Pulse has deepened the emotional significance of this year’s event. Organizers stress safety and resilience, saying Pride in Orlando is here to stay.



Come Out With Pride is this Saturday in downtown Orlando.

Organizers said they are not letting the current political climate get in the way of the celebration.

What we know:

Come Out With Pride is scheduled for this Saturday in downtown Orlando, offering a day of celebration with a parade, live performances, and family-friendly programming.

Despite political headwinds and recent controversies—particularly the state-mandated removal of a rainbow crosswalk near Pulse Nightclub—organizers are determined to carry on. The event includes heightened security measures in coordination with local law enforcement and private security.

What we don't know:

The community’s long-term response to the Pulse crosswalk removal also continues to evolve. Additionally, the broader impact of Tampa Pride’s cancellation on other Florida LGBTQ+ events is still unfolding.

The backstory:

The Pulse Nightclub site holds deep emotional and cultural significance for the LGBTQ+ community after the 2016 mass shooting.

A rainbow crosswalk near the site was recently removed under a state directive banning politically symbolic pavement markings.

That decision drew criticism and added emotional weight to this year’s Come Out With Pride, reinforcing it as more than a celebration—it's a statement of resilience.

Big picture view:

Florida has seen increasing political pressure and legislation affecting LGBTQ+ rights and visibility.

While Tampa Pride canceled its event this year in response, Orlando organizers are pushing back by emphasizing visibility and unity. The continued success of Come Out With Pride underscores Central Florida’s importance as a hub for LGBTQ+ community pride and advocacy, even amid shifting state-level policies.

What they're saying:

Come Out With Pride is set to take place in downtown Orlando with added security precautions and high community engagement.

"We are not going anywhere and that the largest event in Orlando and in Orange County and Central Florida continues and will continue to be an LGBTQ-plus one," said Tatiana Quiroga, Executive Director of Come Out With Pride. "We’re working very closely with OPD in Orange County. We have to hire private security and off-duty police officers. We barricade the entire park. We have metal detectors."

What To Know :

Come Out With Pride is Saturday, Oct. 18 at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando.

12 p.m. — Festival starts

4 p.m. — Parade kicks off

9:30 p.m. — Fireworks finale.

More information can be found on the Come Out With Pride website.