College Park Residents long fight over a wall has them tired and angry

It’s the fight over a wall that has a College Park neighborhood up in arms. Residents who neighbor a mansion on West Princeton Street have been upset about an un-permitted wall built around the property. They say it has caused them nothing but headaches.

"I want it off my property and I want it at six-foot. Very easy that’s all," said Elizabeth Formel.

We did some digging and found out the homeowners who built the wall were cited by the city of Orlando in May 2020 for putting it up without a permit.

The wall also exceeds city code which limits the height of a fence to six-feet and according to a boundary survey, purchased by Formel, her neighbor’s wall cuts into her property.

"As I saw this line continue going on I even said to the owner hey you're building on people’s property. He didn’t care," said Frank Holloway.

In November, the owner of the property on Princeton Street asked the zoning board for permission to build a wall over the height limit. The board denied that request.

Through their attorney, the owner of the tall wall told FOX 35, "no comment".

In the meantime, they’re getting fined $25 a day by the city until the wall is brought up to code. The tab is nearing $13,000.

"I’m not asking for money. I’m not asking for anything crazy. I just want it off my property," said Formel.