Vanessa Bryant recalls Kobe as a hopeless romantic and loving father: 'He was my everything'
Vanessa Bryant recalled her husband Kobe as a loving husband, doting father and a hopeless romantic during a memorial service for Bryant and their daughter Gianna.
Kobe Bryant's widow sues helicopter operator for deaths
The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in Los Angeles says the pilot was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions Jan. 26 and should have aborted the flight.
‘Her smile was like sunshine’: Vanessa Bryant remembers her ‘thoughtful’ daughter Gianna
Vanessa Bryant shared a touching tribute to her daughter, Gianna, who died at the age of 13 along with her father, NBA icon Kobe Bryant, and seven others in a helicopter crash in January.
Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna honored at public memorial at Staples Center
Fans were brought to tears Monday morning by the emotional tributes made in remembrance of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, whose lives were celebrated at a public memorial held at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.
Kobe and Gianna: Fans get commemorative T-shirts, pins and photo-filled program at memorial
Fans who attended the memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant received a T-shirt, special pin and program featuring dozens of photos of the pair and their family.
‘This was one of his favorite songs’: Beyonce opens Kobe Memorial with emotional performance
Coverage of the Kobe and Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life, held on February 24, 2020 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.