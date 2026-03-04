Osceola County woman recovering after dog attack in her front yard

The Brief Dia Vacheresse said a dog charged at her and her dogs at her Osceola County home. Vacheresse was left with severe hand injuries requiring screws, pins, and wiring to save her fingers. Osceola County Animal Services is searching for the attacking dog.



A woman in Osceola County said she suffered severe hand injuries after a dog charged at her and her pets outside her home.

This has prompted an ongoing search for the animal, which is still on the loose.

The attack

The backstory:

Dia Vacheresse said what started as a normal evening for her, quickly turned into madness.

She had just got home from the gym and let her two dogs, a boxer mix and a pitbull, out into the yard. With her front gate open, she walked back to her vehicle to grab her bags.

"Out of the corner of my eye, I just saw something really weird, and it was coming at us really quick," Vacheresse told FOX 35’s Alexus Cleavenger.

Within seconds, she said, a dog charged toward her pets.

Driven by what she said was "mommy mode," Vacheresse jumped between the animals to protect her own.

Road to recovery

What's next:

Vacheresse is currently taking it one day at a time.

A screw was put in her right hand through her middle knuckle, held in place by pins.

And in her left hand, surgeons used wires attached to her arteries in an effort to slowly pull her finger back together.

Search for attacking dog

Osceola County Animal Services is actively investigating the case.

While officers found a loose dog nearby that matched a general description, Vacheresse confirmed it was not the animal that attacked her.

She said she remembers the aggressor being a "darker spotted dog."

Vacheresse said she believes the issue stems from a recurring problem in her neighborhood.



She said people allegedly dump dogs at the end of her street, and she suspects this dog was one of those abandoned animals.

If the dog is located, Animal Services will conduct a Dangerous Dog Investigation.

Depending on the findings, they will determine whether to officially file a dangerous dog case.

Vacheresse is focused on her recovery. There is a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.