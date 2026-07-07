College Park jogger attacker Tyler Feight accused of attacking corrections officer in jail

The Brief Tyler Feight, the man charged with assaulting a woman while she was jogging in College Park, faces a new charge. Feight is accused of attacking a corrections officer while in jail, according to an arrest affidavit.



The man charged with assaulting a woman who was jogging in College Park last year has been charged with attacking a corrections officer while in jail.

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What we know:

Tyler Feight is accused of hitting a corrections officer in the back of the neck on July 1 after requesting to go outside for recreation, according to a new arrest affidavit.

The corrections officer was able to subdue Feight until other officers could arrive, according to the affidavit.

The officer told responding deputies that he thought Feight was having a "mental breakdown" and that he had never shown aggression prior to the incident, according to the affidavit.

Feight now faces a new charge of battery on a corrections officer.

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The backstory:

Feight is accused of attacking a woman in April 2025 while she was jogging in College Park.

Read more: Sexual battery suspect in jail less than a week after plea deal

He accepted a plea deal with state prosecutors and pleaded no contest to a battery charge. He was released on probation.

In December, he was arrested again for violating probation.