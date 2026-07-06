Osceola sheriff issues warning after 2 illegal parties, 6 arrests: 'We will shut it down'

The Brief The Osceola County Sheriff's Office arrested five young adults and one teenager after shutting down two illegal holiday weekend house parties at short-term rental homes in Kissimmee. Deputies executing the weekend raids uncovered underage drinking, illegal drug possession and a handgun equipped with hollow-point bullets, the sheriff's office said. Sheriff Chris Blackmon is working with rental companies to proactively stop illegal parties when they occur, the sheriff's office said.



Authorities arrested five young adults and one teenager in connection to illegal house parties, during which underage drinking and possession of illegal drugs occurred, the sheriff's office said.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office conducted the arrests during two rental home parties in Kissimmee homes over the Fourth of July weekend. Following these arrests, the sheriff hopes to send a clear message to promoters and attendees saying: "If you are going to break the law at these illegal open house parties, we will shut it down and someone is going to jail."

2 illegal parties, 6 arrests

What we know:

On July 4, the sheriff's office responded to a home on Crown Haven Road being used as a rental through VRBO. Deputies observed at least 20 people violating the rental agreement, which led to the arrest of 20-year-old Efrain Manases Martinez – who is accused of possessing illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia – and a 16-year-old who was found with a handgun and multiple hollow point bullets, OCSO said.

FOX 35 is choosing not to identify the teen due to their age.

Six individuals, including teen, were arrested in connection with two illegal house parties in Osceola County.

On July 5, deputies responded to a home on Harbor Road following a 911 disconnect call just before 2 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

Four people were arrested at what appeared to be an open house party. During this party, multiple attendees were impaired – most of whom were under the legal drinking age, deputies said.

The sheriff's office arrested David Mateo Canas-Romero, 20, Alejandro Quintero-Escalante, 18, and Jose Miguel Oraa-Perez, 20, for resisting arrest without violence, as well as Diego Abraham Ledezma-Otto, 20, for an open house party.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Chris Blackmon met with Airbnb weeks before these incidents to work to shut down illegal house parties when they occur, the sheriff's office reported.

FOX 35's Chancelor Winn spoke with the sheriff's office's Director of Public Information, Kim Montes, who said, "Our goal is shut them down before somebody gets hurt."

Montes reported over five handguns – including a stolen gun – were found at several locations in the past few weeks.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnesses an illegal open house party is asked to report the situation to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.