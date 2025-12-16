Released and rebooked: Sexual battery suspect in jail less than a week after plea deal

The Brief Tyler Feight, 26, was arrested days after being released from jail on a plea due to a parole violation. Feight did not attend his psychosexual evaluation, the arrest warrant said. Feight is accused of committing sexual battery against a woman on a jogging trail in College Park.



After Tyler Feight – a man accused of committing sexual battery against a woman on a jogging trial in College Park – was released on plea and then re-booked into jail less than a week later, the state attorney's office is now calling this situation a "gap in our mental health system."

The backstory:

Tyler Feight, 26, was arrested on April 10, 2025, under suspicion of sexual battery after he allegedly attacked and assaulted a woman who was jogging in College Park.

Feight had accepted a plea deal – pleading no contest to a lesser charge of battery. He was sentenced to 225 days – which ended up being time served – and was released on probation. The prosecutor also asked the judge to withhold adjudication, which allowed Feight to avoid a formal conviction.

As a part of this plea, additional stipulations included:

Complete a psychosexual evaluation and any recommended treatment after that evaluation

Have no contact with the victim

Not return within a three-block radius of the incident

Feight was released on plea through an agreement with the prosecutor's office, but he was not convicted due to an "administrative error," the prosecutor's office said. Feight had also sent handwritten notes to the judge claiming his innocence.

What we know:

Feight was arrested again on Monday near E. Ridgewood Street and N. Summerlin Avenue due to a violation related to the special conditions of his parole.

According to an arrest warrant, Feight told his probation officer he'd be staying with his grandmother, but the grandmother reported he did not live with her.

Officers discovered this information after he didn't appear for his psychosexual evaluation set for Dec. 9. The officer then requested that Feight's probation be revoked.

The maximum sentence for Feight's battery charge is five years in prison.

Tyler Feight, 26, was arrested for a parole violation on Dec. 15, 2025.

Feight is in custody and has an in-jail arraignment set for Dec. 22. After the arraignment, a violation probation hearing will be set, the state attorney's office of Monique Worrell said.

"Mental illness and homelessness are not problems the criminal legal system was built to solve, yet far too often they are forced into courtrooms as a substitute for care," Worrell said in a released statement to FOX 35. "In cases like this, prosecutors can impose conditions intended to create opportunities for intervention, but we do not control access to treatment, housing, or ongoing supervision."

Worrell said the prosecutor assigned to Feight's case executed the "foresight" to ensure Feight would be monitored during his probation. She said the probation allowed a means of accountability beyond incarceration.

"Nonetheless, what we see here reflects broader gaps in our mental health system and underscores the urgent need for coordinated services that address these challenges before they escalate," Worrell said.