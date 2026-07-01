Florida detectives tracked drug traffickers for year before massive bust: Sheriff

The Brief A year-long multi-agency investigation in Volusia County culminated in a major drug bust on June 30, resulting in approximately 50 arrests and the dismantling of a large-scale fentanyl and cocaine operation. Headquartered at a property owned by Greater Harvest Ministries in Holly Hill, the illicit drug sales reportedly occurred around the clock, even during church services. Led by suspected organizers, including Isaac Pease and Kawaine Wiley, the targeted network now faces severe felony charges, including trafficking near public spaces and weapons possession.



"You have one building that was dedicated to ‘saving souls’ and the other building was dedicated to destroying souls."

That's how Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood described the alleged drug organization that was headquartered at a property owned by Greater Harvest Ministries in Holly Hill.

Chitwood alleged that drug sales – including cocaine and fentanyl – occurred during church services. The pastor of Greater Harvest Ministries told FOX 35's Chris Lindsay that the property was "rented out to people in need" and that the church is not associated with the criminal activity in that home.

Volusia County agencies conducted a drug bust in Holly Hill on June 30, leading to 50 arrests. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

The backstory:

After a string of fentanyl overdose deaths in Volusia County, investigators began looking into where the drugs were coming from.

A Holly Hill church – along with the adjacent property 25 feet away, Chitwood said – became the focus of the investigation. The properties were under surveillance seven days a week for a year.

Watch: Sheriff's press conference

During this time, investigators gathered evidence before they were able to obtain arrest warrants – taking 24 suspects, including one teenager, into custody. Four others are wanted on an arrest warrant.

Read more: Gang headquarters raided at pastor's property

The individuals are accused of trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, selling these substances within 1,000 feet of a public park, business or place of worship and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Trafficking in four grams or more of fentanyl is a first-degree felony with a mandatory minimum prison sentence and a $50,000 fine, authorities said.

The sheriff's office also recovered four firearms. Several individuals involved were also charged with possessing a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon.

Several of the arrestees are being held on no bond for their charges.

Isaac Pease, 31, (left) is facing several criminal charges including Trafficking in fentanyl (4 grams to <14 grams, Sale of fentanyl within 1000ft of public park, Sale of cocaine within 1000 ft of a park and Conspiracy to deliver cocaine, while Ka Expand

A multi-agency investigation

At the same time, the sheriff's office was conducting "Operation Holy Rollers," the Daytona Beach Police Department was working "Operation Icebreaker II," – with overlapping arrests.

Agencies executed search warrants at five apartment complexes and residences in South Daytona and Daytona Beach.

The department reported 21 people were taken into custody and 11 others are still wanted on active arrest warrants in connection with this investigation.

Both agencies charged the suspected leaders of the targeted narcotics organization, Isaac Pease, 31, and Kawaine Wiley, 31.

Daytona Beach Police identified the other leaders as Ventrick Shavers, Richard Hocker III and Billy Joe Mott Jr.

No crimes connected to the church

Lindsay reported none of the criminal activity in this investigation has been directly tied to the church, and its pastor hasn't been charged.