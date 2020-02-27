Cold weather shelters to open in Central Florida as freeze watch, frost advisories go into effect

article

Cold weather shelters in Central Florida are opening as temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s and 40s.

A significant drop in temperatures is expected on Thursday night, dropping temperatures into the 30s and 40s across Central Florida. A freeze watch is even in effect for Alachua County and some areas north going into Friday morning. A frost advisory will also go into effect late Thursday night until 8 a.m. Friday for Sumter, Citrus, and Levy counties.

Cold weather shelters across Central Florida are opening to help those who need to get out of the cold. The following shelters will be open:

DELAND

Chisholm Community Center, 520 South Clara Avenue, DeLand Open Thursday night and Saturday night but does not anticipate being open on Friday night

This list will be updated as more shelters announce openings.

The cool temperatures will stick around for Friday and Saturday but Central Florida will slowly warm back up by Sunday or Monday.

