Cold weather closes Central Florida water parks Monday, Tuesday

It looks like the cold weather coming to Central Florida is cold enough to close local water parks.

SeaWorld's Aquatica and Disney's Typhoon Lagoon will all be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Disney's Blizzard Beach water park is already closed for refurbishment.

Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay water park will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, according to Universal Orlando's website.

On Sunday night into Monday morning, Central Florida will start to experience cooler temperatures as lows hit the 50s and 60s.

The high for Monday will stay in this range.

Then, temperatures will drop even more on Monday night into Tuesday morning, bringing wake-up temperatures to the 30s and 40s.