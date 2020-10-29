Cold front to drop temperatures into the 50s, 60s across Florida

You'll get to wear your favorite hoodie tonight as temperatures in Central Florida are about to take a dive.

Thursday will start off hot and steamy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

"Factor in the humidity later this afternoon and the 'feels like' temp comes in at 95 degrees during peak afternoon heating," said FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King. "The warmth is being driven by Southwesterly winds developing out ahead of a cool front that will move through the area late tonight-early Friday morning. Rain chances come up a bit later this afternoon through the overnight hours with the highest coverage over the northern counties as the front moves through."

Tonight, much of Central Florida will see temperatures drop into the 60s -- and even the 50s in some parts!

"Lows will fall into the 50s across our Northern Counties, a bit warmer closer to Orlando Metro and the beaches of Brevard County. Winds will adjust to a more Northerly direction and hold steady on Friday. This will make for a beautiful start to our weekend with highs on Friday in the 70s, plentiful sunshine!"

As for Halloween, it's looking good for the trick-or-treaters!

"The weather looks fabulous. Temps will fall into the gorgeous 70s through the evening. Dewpoints/humidity will be rather low and this will make things comfortable."

A second, stronger cold front will move across the area Sunday night into Monday of next week.

Much cooler air is expected with this system, rainfall will be minimal if at all. Looks like highs in the 70s across the entire area Monday through Wednesday of next week. Wake up temps during this time will be in the 40s over Northern Counties, 50s over the South. Winds will also be elevated during this time making things feel nice and fresh!

Enjoy!

