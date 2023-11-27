Cold front to drop Florida temperatures into the 40s this week

article

Today's high: 72 degrees | Tonight's low: 48 degrees

TODAY: Happy Monday, Central Florida. You can expect afternoon highs to reach the low-70s inland today. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail in the morning, with gradual clearing by the afternoon.

A front will sweep across the region today ushering in dry and much cooler air. Tuesday morning is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day due to the cold wake-up temperatures plummeting into the 40s.

It will likely be the coolest morning we have been awakened to since March. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the lower 60s!

It looks like the coldest morning this week will be Wednesday morning with a few spots in North-Central Florida waking up to the upper 30s. Don't forget your jackets!

BEACHES: It will be a dry and breezy day along our east coast beaches. Expect passing clouds with high temps in the upper 60s today. Winds will blowing in from the Northwest with surf in the 2-3' range. There is a moderate rip current risk and it is not recommended to enter the surf today.

THEME PARKS: Cool and cloudy at the attractions today. Highs park-side head for the low-70s this afternoon. We remain dry with a light breeze.

OUTLOOK: Cooler air arrives mid-week. Wake up temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 40s to around 50, even 30s in north central Florida.

Afternoon highs on Tuesday will be in the cool 60s. The last time we saw highs this cool was January 27th. Make sure you have a jacket handy.

As we head into this weekend, forecast highs will return to the upper-70s and low-80s with a 20% chance for showers during that time.

TROPICS: No tropical activity is expected within the next seven days. We are closing in on the final weeks of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which ends on Nov. 30.