Cold front on the way for Central Florida

Great news Central Florida!

Looks like the area of hot high pressure that's been calling the shots weather wise will be breaking down! This will finally allow a few cool fronts to slide across the area beginning on Friday, followed up by a second system Saturday evening.

Fox 35 meteorologist Jayme King says this won't be a chilly blast of air but, you'll notice relatively cooler and drier air as we head into the weekend.

Daily high temps could fall into the 70s by Sunday afternoon and wake up temps in the 60s Central Florida, 50s Northern Florida. Enjoy the much anticipated changes.

