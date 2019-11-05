Cold front could drop temperatures into the 60s in Central Florida this weekend

After a week of above-normal heat and humidity, more pleasant, "fall-like" weather is on the horizon for Central Florida.

A strong cold front will push across the Florida Peninsula on Friday, increasing the chance of showers and thunderstorms as the front moves over Orlando.

High pressure will build in behind the front, with much drier (less humid) and cooler air advecting across the region.

Expect more seasonal tempratures on Saturday, with highs in the 70's, a few degrees below the normal high of 81.

A light jacket will be in order on Saturday night, especially Northwest of I-4, with cooler lows in the upper 50s.

In Orlando, expect temperatures in the 60s early Sunday morning.

Afternoon high temperatures will be closer to normal on Sunday, in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees across interior counties.

