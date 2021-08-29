Coke Zero Sugar 400 packed in fans at full capacity

This weekend marked a first for fans at Daytona International Speedway.

"NASCAR is everything, so you feel like back to home," fan Liz Reno said.

The venue opened at full capacity for the first time since before the pandemic.

Thousands were ready to take in some NASCAR action in person.

"Everyone’s done with staying in their house all the time. Everybody’s here to enjoy everybody’s company," fan Stephen Bolusay said.

The midway was packed with people and so was the track’s front stretch banking, where people signed the finish line and enjoyed a concert.

"I’ve always watched it on TV. It’s really cool to experience it today," fan Gavyn Steavrothlous said.

Advertisement

"I’m just excited to see everything going back to normal. You’re not seeing very many masks around. People are vaccinated. It’s nice to see everyone enjoying the music. I’m excited for the race," Christopher Varona said.