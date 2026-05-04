Cocoa Beach pushes for more water safety warnings after 3 dead

The Brief Cocoa Beach asks vacation rental managers to post informational flyers about beach safety. This initiative comes after three tourists died in the waters. Signs on the beaches warn of the dangers of rip currents as well as instructions on how to get out of one.



Cocoa Beach is now pushing for informational flyers at vacation rentals after three tourists died in the waters since last month.

This comes after three tourists died in the ocean.

Now, city officials want vacation rental managers to post this information, allowing visitors to stay informed about beach conditions before they get into the water.

What we know:

Cocoa Beach is taking initiative against future drownings, wanting to educate beach-goers about potential dangers before they get in the water.

This comes after two tourists died while trying to save a child from a rip current. On April 15, a 42-year-old man from Connecticut and a 34-year-old woman from Ohio, jumped into the ocean in South Cocoa Beach to save the child. While the child didn't have any injuries, the two adults were transported to the hospital, where they later died.

On May 2, a 17-year-old died after being rescued from the water at Lori Wilson Park. A 12-year-old also rescued is in critical condition, Brevard County Fire Rescue reported.

Read more: Drowning awareness, rescue stations abruptly pulled from Cocoa Beach

Now, city officials want those visiting to be more prepared.

Signs on the beaches warn of the dangers of rip currents as well as instructions on how to get out of one, FOX 35's Manny Martinez reported.

The beaches also have high-flying flags and some lifeguards.

"We can't be everywhere at all times, so personal responsibility is a very important thing," Cocoa Beach Mayor Keith Capizzi told Martinez.