2 dead in Florida beach rip current: Active search for lifeguards underway

The Brief Brevard County officials are urgently recruiting to fill at least 45 lifeguard vacancies following a tragic double drowning in South Cocoa Beach where two adults died attempting to rescue a child from a rip current. The incident occurred in an unguarded area nearly a mile away from the nearest professional rescuer, highlighting a critical shortage that has left some towers unmanned during the busy season. Ocean Rescue Chief Eisen Witcher noted that while lifeguards prioritize high-traffic zones and utilize mobile patrols, visitors in unmonitored areas should call 911 immediately if an emergency occurs.



Brevard County officials are addressing a lifeguard shortage after two people died in an attempt to save a child caught in a rip current in Cocoa Beach.

One of the key pieces of advice when caught in a rip tide is to signal a lifeguard for help, but Brevard County Ocean rescue said in this situation, the nearest lifeguard was nearly a mile away.

What we know:

For the past two or three months, Brevard County officials have been actively recruiting for more lifeguards – hoping to hire at least 45 more, Brevard County Ocean Rescue Chief Eisen Witcher said. Currently, some towers aren't in use due to lifeguard shortages, officials reported.

The drowning occurred in South Cocoa Beach – in an area that does not have a lifeguard, Witcher said. In those situations, calling 911 is your best bet, he said.

"Outside of a life guarded area, it's very difficult for people from out of town or tourists to know or understand what to do," the chief said.

Currently, lifeguards are monitoring the "most active beaches" and periodically check on other areas with mobile patrols, Witcher said.

5 life guarded areas in Brevard County

Witcher listed five year-round lifeguard towers with active lifeguards:

Cocoa Beach pier

Shepard Park

Lori Wilson Park

Minutemen Causeway

Paradise Beach

The backstory:

This push to hire more lifeguards comes after two adults died when jumping into the water to save a child caught in a rip current on April 15.

The Cocoa Beach Fire Department responded to a water emergency on 4th Street South, around 1 p.m., regarding four water victims on Cocoa Beach. Two of the people affected, a 42-year-old man from Connecticut and a 34-year-old woman from Ohio, were transported to the hospital for medical care. However, both people were declared dead at the hospital.

The adults reportedly went into the water to save a child, who did not have any medical needs, Brevard County Fire Rescue said.

"What's happening now is rip currents are forming very quickly in calm water and that's when people get in trouble. They're not seeing it," Witcher said.

Read more: 4 tips to spotting a rip current along Central Florida coast

What we don't know:

It's not known if the adults were related to the child.

The age of the child and the fourth victim have not been released at this time.

Watch: Full press conference

Current Florida coast conditions

According to the National Weather Center, the Florida coast – from south of Palm Coast to Miami – is identified as a high risk for rip currents.

The National Weather Service reports a high rip current risk for April 15, 2026. (Source: National Weather Service)

FOX 35 meteorologists predict two to four foot waves, Wednesday, cautioning people to only swim near a lifeguard.

What we know:

A lifeguard tryout will be held Saturday, April 18 at 6 a.m. at Rockledge High School. Those interested can contact Brevard County Fire Rescue for information regarding any available jobs.