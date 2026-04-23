Drowning awareness, rescue stations abruptly pulled from Cocoa Beach. What we know.

The Brief Drown Zero rescue stations along Cocoa Beach, intended to fill gaps between staffed lifeguard towers, have been removed from the beach. They were pulled because of an expired agreement and a lawsuit between the Rotary Club and Drown Zero, which have stalled a potential future agreement. Drown Zero said it hopes to strike a direct deal with the City of Cocoa Beach to bring the signage back to the beach.



In between staffed lifeguard towers along Cocoa Beach – some a mile apart – are unstaffed posts with drowning prevention tips and a flotation device.

They're known as Drown Zero rescue stations. Some of them have recently been removed from the beach, temporarily, FOX 35 has learned.

It comes eight days after two people drowned at Cocoa Beach from a suspected rip current.

Why were these Drown Zero stations removed?

What we know:

For years, these stations served as a critical lifeline for beachgoers, especially in areas where professional lifeguards are not stationed.

Drown Zero Vice President Scott Widerman confirmed to FOX 35 that the Drown Zero-owned signs have been removed from the beaches – a temporary move, he said.

FOX 35 has learned that the signs were initially part of a collaboration between the local Rotary Club and the City of Cocoa Beach. That agreement has reportedly expired.

There is also a lawsuit between the Rotary Club and Drown Zero that is making its way through the court processes.

Widerman said the lawsuit and fractured relations with the Rotary Club is why he removed some signs. Others located on county beaches and private properties remain.

What they're saying:

"The Rotary and Cocoa Beach ended, and our collaboration is also over," said Widerman. "Drown Zero has taken back the stations that they own and removed them with the hope that we can get into an agreement with the city of Cocoa Beach."

The other side:

In a Facebook post, Rotary Club Cocoa Beach acknowledged the lawsuit and said it was "disappointed" that some of the stations were removed.

"We made multiple efforts to resolve this situation amicably, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

As a result, legal action was initiated. Details are publicly available through the court system," the club said, in part.

FOX 35 reached out to the City of Cocoa Beach late Wednesday, but did not immediately hear back. We will update as additional information comes into the newsroom.

What happens in the meantime?

Visitor Aurore Jnpierre recalled a terrifying family emergency where she said a rescue station would have made a significant difference.

"One time my brother was drowning and we had to actually find him because there was no lifeguard," said Jnpierre. "That would have been cool to find there to just help him."

Beachgoer Alyric Wynn emphasized that when a swimmer is in distress, every second counts and local access to gear is vital.

"There’s a possibility that we have a drowning situation out of nowhere," said Wynn. "We need quick access to that so a person can be saved."



Drown Zero said it hopes to secure a direct agreement with the City of Cocoa Beach.