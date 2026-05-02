2 children transported in water rescue at Lori Wilson Park, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two children were sent to the hospital following a water rescue in Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.
Officials said the rescue happened at Lori Wilson Park around 2 p.m.
CPR was performed on a 17-year-old who was later transported to an area hospital in unknown condition, according to Brevard County officials. A 12-year-old was also transported to the hospital in critical condition.
A Red Flag Warning was issued for Brevard County for Saturday.