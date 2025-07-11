Cocoa Beach Air Show returns this weekend with high-flying military power

The Brief The Cocoa Beach Air Show is back for the first time since 2023, coinciding with the city’s 100th anniversary. The U.S. Air Force's F-22 Raptor headlines the aerial demonstrations. Local pilot Joey Stuckey says it’s a chance to give back to the community that raised him.



Prepare for some high-speed thrills along Florida’s Space Coast as the Cocoa Beach Air Show returns this weekend, bringing elite military jets and local pride back to the skies.

What we know:

The Cocoa Beach Air Show returns this weekend for the first time since 2023, featuring some of the world’s most advanced military aircraft.

Headlining the event is the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor, which will showcase its stealth and maneuvering capabilities in demonstrations over Brevard County. The show will be held at Lori Wilson Park with ceremonies beginning at 11 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how long the air show will continue its run beyond this year, or if any additional safety or environmental concerns have been raised regarding the event. Organizers haven’t disclosed full attendance expectations or economic impact figures.

The backstory:

This year’s show coincides with Cocoa Beach’s 100th anniversary, making it a symbolic and celebratory return after a two-year hiatus. For local pilot Captain Joey Stuckey, the event marks a personal milestone, returning to perform above his hometown and alma mater, Satellite High School.

Big picture view:

The show serves not only as entertainment but also as a powerful recruitment and outreach tool for the U.S. Air Force. Organizers and pilots alike stress the inspirational aspect of the event — especially for young spectators and those interested in aviation careers.

What they're saying:

At the center of the action: the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor, a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet that’s capable of maneuvers few other aircraft can match.

"We’re gonna take this machine you see behind me and show the full maneuvering capability of the F-22 and why it’s such a great asset to the United States," said Air Force Captain Nick Le Tourneau, who will pilot the Raptor during the show.

The F-22 will demonstrate high-angle-of-attack maneuvers, rapid stops in midair, and even backward flight — showcasing what Captain Le Tourneau calls its unmatched versatility.

"A lot of airplanes can go fast, a lot of them can pull a lot of Gs," he said. "Not many of them can fly at such a high angle of attack, stop the jet in midair and fly backwards."

Beyond recruitment, Le Tourneau said the Air Force’s participation is about something deeper.

"We talk about recruiting, but really we are trying to inspire more than anything," he said. "That’s my favorite part of the whole thing. I hope someone walks away from this show saying, ‘Wow, that’s an amazing thing.’"

Also taking to the skies will be Air Force Captain Joey Stuckey, a Brevard County native and graduate of Satellite High School, making this appearance especially meaningful.

"I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank and express appreciation for everyone who got me here," Stuckey said. "Hopefully it’s a moment where I can show them what all their investments and intentionality have brought about."